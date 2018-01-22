Dying wish granted: Kentucky woman with terminal cancer gets dream wedding

A school shooting occurred at the Marshall County Kentucky High School on Tuesday morning.More >>
Ashley Morrow was planning a wedding to her boyfriend of 11 years when she received devastating news.More >>
A magnitude 8.2 earthquake off Alaska's Kodiak Island prompted a tsunami warning for a large swath of coastal Alaska and Canada's British Columbia while the remainder of the U.S. West Coast was under a watch.More >>
The California couple accused of abusing and keeping their 13 children imprisoned apparently traveled to Huntsville for a bizarre sexual encounter several years ago.More >>
The 5-year-old's parents say she is in a lot of pain but is doing well.More >>
