Dying wish granted: Kentucky woman with terminal cancer gets dream wedding

Ashley Morrow was planning a wedding to her boyfriend of 11 years when she received devastating news.

Just 28, the Covington mother was diagnosed with Stage 4 stomach and cervical cancers.

Her doctors tell her the cancers are unrelated, and it's been two years since her diagnosis.

Every step of the way through her battle against the diseases, Ashley’s fiancé, Lionel Rodriguez, has been by her side.

He quit working to help Ashley and her 12-year-old son, Cameron.

As Ashley's health declined, the couple was forced to halt their nuptials.

Recently, Ashley and her family were told cancer has spread to her kidneys.

Knowing her time was limited, she asked for one final wish: To finally marry Lionel, the love of her life.

After starting a GoFundMe, Morrow's aunt, Stacie Strickrod, helped secure an outpouring of donations from local businesses for the couple’s dream wedding.

The dress, jewelry, food, photos, sculptures, cakes, flowers and tuxedos were just a few of the items generously provided by community members who heard Ashley’s story.

Lionel and Ashley shared a beautiful wedding on Jan. 13 at the Florence Event Center.

“Ashley had it and then some,” said Stickrod. “We were truly blessed at the outpouring of love and support we received.”

One of the most memorable moments of the day occurred when Ashley walked into the venue and saw her special wedding cake: a two-tiered mountain of chicken nuggets and dipping sauce.

The unusual dessert had a special backstory.

"Ever since Ashley was little, she swore she would never get married, but IF she did...she wanted a chicken nugget cake," Chasity Watkins, of Blackbird Lee Photographer, wrote on Facebook.

Watkins photographed Ashley's priceless reaction to the cake and said it was one of her favorite parts of the wedding.

Through endless chemo and radiation treatments, Stickrod says Ashley has never complained.

Stickrod is hoping the money from the GoFundMe could go toward a honeymoon with 12-year-old Cameron.

So far, the GoFundMe has raised $3,600 of the $5,000 goal. Click here to see the fundraiser.

