Free tax preparation available for eligible Louisville residents

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Volunteers are available at more than 20 sites across Louisville to help determine eligibility for Earned Income Tax Credit.

Mayor Fischer and Metro Council members announced the program on Monday.

The service is available to individuals and families who earned less than $64,000 in 2017.

Louisville Volunteer Income Tax Assistance (VITA) and AARP Tax Aide programs helped provide the service, and trained, IRS-cerified volunteers offer free tax services at locations around the city.

Those locations are:

Americana Community Center, 4801 Southside Dr.

Bates Community Development, 1228 Jackson St.

Bridges of Hope Neighborhood Place, 1411 Algonquin Pkwy. (Self-file only beginning Jan. 29)

Edison Center , 701 W. Ormsby Ave., Suite 201

First Neighborhood Place, 1503 Rangeland Road

LouisvilleUrban League, 1535 W. Broadway

Nia Center, 2900 W. Broadway

Portland Promise Center, 1831 Baird St.

Salt and Light Community Development, 3025 Gerald Dr.

Sun Valley Community Center, 6505 Bethany Lane

United Crescent Hill Ministries, 150 State St.

Wesley House Community Services - 5114 Preston Hwy.

Last year, the program processed more than 14,000 returns, and got nearly $6 million in Earned Income Credits for Louisville residents.

Appointments are required, and can be made by calling 502-305-0005 or by clicking here.

To help with the filing, those with appointments should bring the following to their appointments:

Picture ID and Social Security cards for everyone listed on the return

Copy of 2016 tax return with all attachments and schedules

W-2s and 1099s from your employers

Other 1099s for interest, dividends, state tax refund or other income

1095 for health insurance

1098 for education credit, plus detailed financial statement from the school

Bank account number and routing number for direct deposit as well as savings account number (if applicable)

Child care information, including Provider ID and actual amounts paid

Summarized list of other income/expenses for those who itemize or are self-employed

Additional tax information that may be required

Anyone interested in filing their own taxes can also click here for information about free services to help with that.