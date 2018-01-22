AUDIO: Former LMPD detective admits to sexual abuse of daughter

A recording has been released following the sentencing of a former LMPD detective accused of sexually abusing his adopted daughter. (Source: Crime Watch Daily)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - A recording has been released following the sentencing of a former Louisville Metro Police Department detective accused of sexually abusing his adopted daughter.

Samantha Killary sat down with Crime Watch Daily to talk about how she was able to gather the evidence against her father, Sean Jackman. An episode of the show about what she went through will air soon on WAVE 3 News and NBC.

Killary and detectives recorded a phone call with Jackman where he admitted to the abuse.

Samantha: "I can't do the things I am doing as a mother. I can't. I can't put diapers on my children because I feel uncomfortable. I can't give them baths. I can't. I feel sick all the time." Sean: "I was in a very sick perverted state of mind at that time hon."

"(It was) 30 long, painful minutes on the phone in front of two detectives who I barely knew," Killary said of the phone call. "He spoke as if it was talking about a football game."

Samantha: "I'm so confused how we went from you trying to educate me to you performing oral sex on me." Sean: "Well I told you I don't really have a logical 'Why.'"

Jackman was sentenced to 15 years in prison and is eligible for parole in three years. Killary says she's going to continue to use her voice to help other survivors of sexual abuse.

The full story airs Tuesday, Jan. 23, at 4 p.m. on Crime Watch Daily on WAVE 3 News and NBC.

