Police investigate shooting at Taylorsville mobile home park

The shooting happened at Ridgeview Mobile Home Park on Dogwood Circle.

TAYLORSVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Police are investigating a shooting that happened at a mobile home park in Spencer County.

The shooting was reported around 9 a.m. at The Ridgeview Mobile Home Park on Dogwood Circle.

Police have provided no details about the shooting. It is also unknown who was shot or how badly injured they might be.

