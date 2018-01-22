2 killed in Clay County house fire

The victims of the fire were two sisters (Photo source: WLEX)

MANCHESTER, KY (WAVE) - Two women have died in a house fire in Clay County.

According to police, the women, who are sisters, were inside the home with their father when the fire started around 3:30 a.m.

The father was able to get out safely, but the siblings, Silina Duff, 42, and Jessica Duff, 36, were killed.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

