Police: Man killed Jeffersonville woman in front of their teen daughter

Red balloons in the shape of hearts blew in the breeze outside Josephine Amon's house Monday. (Source: WAVE 3 News)

JEFFERSONVILLE, IN (WAVE) - A Louisville man is in jail, charged with shooting and killing the mother of his children in front of their 13-year-old daughter.

It happened early Sunday in the 1900 block of Viking Court in Jeffersonville. That's where police found Josephine Amon dead.

Marial Mabut Wel was arrested a short time later.

>> PREVIOUS STORY: Louisville man arrested for murder of Jeffersonville woman

Police say Wel drove with the 13-year-old girl to the Jefferson County Hall of Justice after allegedly shooting and killing Amon. Officers told us the girl called family members to tell them what happened.

That's when investigators say the father took the phone and threatened to kill those family members. But they stayed parked at the Hall of Justice until police arrived.

Monday, Clark County Prosecutor Jeremy Mull charged Wel with her murder.

"That shooting did occur in the presence of the 13-year-old child, who did witness this murder of her own mother occur," Mull said.

Court records show their 13-year-old daughter told police her parents had separated. She told them she heard them having a fight when Amon told Wel to "just leave," before police say he shot her in the head and shoulder.

Wel was first held in Louisville Metro Corrections under the name Mawien Mawien when he was arrested in Louisville.

He was extradited to Clark County Monday night.

"We were able to locate what we believe to be the weapon that was used," Jeffersonville Police Sgt. Isaac Parker said. "Of course it will undergo tests to confirm that, but we were able to locate a handgun. That was also found in Louisville."

Neighbors say they're shocked something like this could happen in such a quiet Jeffersonville neighborhood.

Prosecutors and police believe this is the city's first murder since 2015.

Monday, people walked in and out of Amon's home, loading items from inside into cars. Red balloons hung outside in tribute.

MORE FROM WAVE3.COM

+ Man arrested in Texas for murder of 2 Louisville men near Bowman Field

+ Woman charged with beating boyfriend to death released on home incarceration

+ Snoop Dogg calls out former Prospect officer for racist messages

Jeffersonville Police say Amon and Wel's four kids are all safe.

"The children are being cared for and our thoughts and prayers are with the family," Parker said.

Wel is currently charged with murder, with the possibility for an enhanced penalty for using a firearm.

Prosecutor Mull says he will consider filing additional charges.

If convicted, Wel could face up to 85 years in prison.

Copyright 2018 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.