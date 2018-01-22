Man arrested in Texas for murder of 2 Louisville men near Bowman Field

The two men were found dead in an apartment on Abigail Drive. (Source: Greg Schapker, WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Police have arrested a man in Texas they say is responsible for killing two men in Louisville.

Victims of the double shooting were discovered Thursday, Jan. 18 in an apartment on Abigail Drive, off Dutchmans Lane near Bowman Field.

Joshua Rice, 30, and David Kandelaki, 31 had been shot to death, according to officials.

Louisville Metro Police detectives say Aaron Hernandez, 23, was arrested Saturday in Fayette County, Texas. He is charged with two counts of murder and tampering with physical evidence.

Investigators say Hernandez was previously in a romantic relationship with Joshua Rice, one of the victims.

The suspect was tracked down with the assistance of the Texas Rangers, Texas Highway Patrol, Fayette County Sheriff's Department, U.S. Secret Service and Homeland Security.

Detectives with the LMPD Homicide Unit are in Texas to investigate.

Hernandez will be extradited to Louisville.

Police say there are no outstanding suspects.

