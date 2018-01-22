Lamar Jackson raises $29,000 for charity

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Lamar Jackson, UofL football phenom, turned philanthropist, raising thousands for local charities.

Jackson held five autograph signings at local Planet Fitness locations over the past two weekends, and charitable donations from those appearances totaled $29,000.

>> Get the latest on the Louisville Cardinals in the Cards Corner

$25,000 of that went to Blessings in a Backpack, with the $4,000 from his Elizabethtown appearance going to locally based Mission Hope for Kids.

"These past two weekends have been about meeting fans and raising money for two great charities who help kids and families," Jackson said. "Thank you to everyone who came out and stood in line. You've been a big part of my success and I appreciate the support."

More than 3,000 people combined came to Jackson's appearances.

Copyright 2018 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.