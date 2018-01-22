Monday's Scores

By The Associated Press
|BOYS BASKETBALL
Bethesda Christian 60, Indpls Shortridge 52
Chicago (Crane Medical Prep), Ill. 86, Calumet 62
Heritage Hills 75, Tecumseh 50
Lafayette Catholic 92, Benton Central 43
Pike Central 72, N. Knox 32
S. Bend Adams 60, Jimtown 43
Tri-West 60, Lebanon 44
Wood Memorial 44, Shoals 29
|Indianapolis City Tournament
|Championship
Indpls Cathedral 88, Indpls Howe 86, 2OT
|Porter County Conference Tournament
|Championship
Morgan Twp. 45, Westville 43
|GIRLS BASKETBALL
Attica 40, Rockville 29
Bloomfield 54, Washington Catholic 18
Brownstown 64, Jennings Co. 45
Castle 73, Ev. Bosse 28
Columbus East 52, New Albany 45
Daleville 56, Liberty Christian 50
Edinburgh 59, S. Decatur 46
Elkhart Christian 55, Hamilton 23
Ev. Central 50, Ev. Mater Dei 47
Fairfield 76, Bethany Christian 35
Forest Park 64, S. Spencer 31
Fountain Central 60, Turkey Run 51
Franklin Co. 47, Connersville 36
Gary 21st Century 53, Gary Roosevelt 33
Gilman Iroquois West, Ill. 24, S. Newton 17
Henryville 55, Crothersville 50
Horizon Christian 77, Indpls Lighthouse South 21
Indpls Herron 37, Indpls Shortridge 24
Indpls Irvington 30, Christel House Academy 21
Jeffersonville 65, Heritage Hills 33
Knox 65, Pioneer 35
Lakeland 49, Sturgis, Mich. 45
Lighthouse CPA 66, Michigan City 54
Mishawaka Marian 64, New Prairie 15
Morristown 59, Knightstown 38
New Washington 49, Switzerland Co. 37
Paoli 51, Mitchell 32
Pendleton Hts. 73, Indpls Attucks 37
Peru 56, Maconaquah 33
Portage 85, Griffith 31
S. Knox 59, Barr-Reeve 17
S. Putnam 62, N. Central (Farmersburg) 58
Southmont 28, N. Putnam 27
Terre Haute North 62, Shakamak 29
Three Rivers, Mich. 42, Westview 33
Tri-West 54, Lebanon 42
Wood Memorial 60, Southridge 23
Wood Memorial 60, Shoals 23
|Porter County Conference Tournament
|Championship
Morgan Twp. 56, LaCrosse 34
