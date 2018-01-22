Monday's Scores

By The Associated Press
|BOYS BASKETBALL
Adair Co. 66, John Hardin 65
Bellevue 63, Heritage Christian Academy 22
Bethlehem 72, Whitefield Academy 68
Boyd Co. 70, Lewis Co. 56
East Jessamine 82, Rockcastle Co. 64
Harlan Co. 51, Whitley Co. 49
Lou. Butler 69, Lou. Holy Cross 41
Ludlow 56, Dayton 45
McCreary Central 55, Southwestern 54
Mercer Co. 75, Casey Co. 54
North Hardin 66, North Bullitt 54
Rowan Co. 73, West Carter 58
Scott Co. 72, Lex. Bryan Station 58
|GIRLS BASKETBALL
Allen Co.-Scottsville 57, Glasgow 26
Augusta 61, Villa Madonna 48
Bethlehem 53, Caverna 45
Bracken Co. 58, Williamstown 46
Elizabethtown 70, South Warren 43
Henderson Co. 55, Union Co. 22
Henry Co. 45, Trimble Co. 39
Lou. Butler 61, Nelson Co. 45
Lou. Holy Cross 54, Lou. Southern 41
Lou. Moore 45, Shelby Co. 43
Russell Co. 59, Cumberland Co. 15
Warren East 54, Greenwood 47
|16th Region All ``A'' Classic
West Carter 68, Menifee Co. 55
|1st Region All ``A'' Classic
Murray 75, Ballard Memorial 38
Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.