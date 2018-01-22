Monday's Scores

By The Associated Press



BOYS BASKETBALL

Adair Co. 66, John Hardin 65

Bellevue 63, Heritage Christian Academy 22

Bethlehem 72, Whitefield Academy 68

Boyd Co. 70, Lewis Co. 56

East Jessamine 82, Rockcastle Co. 64

Harlan Co. 51, Whitley Co. 49

Lou. Butler 69, Lou. Holy Cross 41

Ludlow 56, Dayton 45

McCreary Central 55, Southwestern 54

Mercer Co. 75, Casey Co. 54

North Hardin 66, North Bullitt 54

Rowan Co. 73, West Carter 58

Scott Co. 72, Lex. Bryan Station 58

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Allen Co.-Scottsville 57, Glasgow 26

Augusta 61, Villa Madonna 48

Bethlehem 53, Caverna 45

Bracken Co. 58, Williamstown 46

Elizabethtown 70, South Warren 43

Henderson Co. 55, Union Co. 22

Henry Co. 45, Trimble Co. 39

Lou. Butler 61, Nelson Co. 45

Lou. Holy Cross 54, Lou. Southern 41

Lou. Moore 45, Shelby Co. 43

Russell Co. 59, Cumberland Co. 15

Warren East 54, Greenwood 47

16th Region All ``A'' Classic

West Carter 68, Menifee Co. 55

1st Region All ``A'' Classic

Murray 75, Ballard Memorial 38

