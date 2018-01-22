Monday's Scores

By The Associated Press
|BOYS BASKETBALL
Adair Co. 66, John Hardin 65
Bellevue 63, Heritage Academy 22
Bethlehem 72, Whitefield Academy 68
Bowling Green 60, Franklin-Simpson 43
Boyd Co. 70, Lewis Co. 56
Bullitt Central 71, Thomas Nelson 69
Butler Co. 92, Frederick Fraize 45
Daviess Co. 75, Hancock Co. 38
East Jessamine 82, Rockcastle Co. 64
Estill Co. 64, Powell Co. 55
Glasgow 48, Allen Co.-Scottsville 45
Grant Co. 63, Owen Co. 53
Harlan Co. 51, Whitley Co. 49
Henderson Co. 63, Union Co. 53
Hopkinsville 84, Ohio Co. 43
Lou. Butler 69, Lou. Holy Cross 41
Ludlow 56, Dayton 45
Madisonville-North Hopkins 70, Lyon Co. 53
McCreary Central 55, Southwestern 54
Mercer Co. 75, Casey Co. 54
Nicholas Co. 69, Williamstown 55
North Hardin 66, North Bullitt 54
Oldham Co. 65, North Oldham 39
Oneida Baptist 58, Riverside Christian 41
Red Bird 81, June Buchanan 62
Robertson County 64, Menifee Co. 53
Rowan Co. 73, West Carter 58
Russell Co. 78, Cumberland Co. 71
Scott 76, Calvary Christian 39
Scott Co. 72, Lex. Bryan Station 58
Warren East 60, Greenwood 54
|16th Region All ``A'' Classic
Raceland 46, Bath Co. 41
|1st Region All ``A'' Classic
Mayfield 70, Ballard Memorial 21
|GIRLS BASKETBALL
Allen Co.-Scottsville 57, Glasgow 26
Augusta 61, Villa Madonna 48
Bardstown 75, Washington Co. 19
Berea 58, Barbourville 50
Bethlehem 53, Caverna 45
Bracken Co. 58, Williamstown 46
Calloway Co. 61, Paducah Tilghman 46
Campbell Co. 70, Harrison Co. 43
Casey Co. 62, Garrard Co. 31
Danville 69, Lex. Tates Creek 44
Daviess Co. 54, Hancock Co. 41
East Carter 58, Morgan Co. 45
Elizabethtown 70, South Warren 43
Fairview 36, Franklin Furnace Green, Ohio 17
Grayson Co. 45, Apollo 37
Hazard 87, Betsy Layne 61
Henderson Co. 55, Union Co. 22
Henry Co. 45, Trimble Co. 39
Highlands 58, Bishop Brossart 25
Jackson City 66, June Buchanan 60
Johnson Central 59, Sheldon Clark 41
Knott Co. Central 57, Letcher County Central 36
Lawrence Co. 63, Elliott Co. 58
Lincoln Co. 93, Corbin 53
Logan Co. 67, Butler Co. 54
Lou. Assumption 60, Spencer Co. 51
Lou. Butler 61, Nelson Co. 45
Lou. Collegiate 49, Lou. St. Francis 45
Lou. Holy Cross 54, Lou. Southern 41
Lou. Moore 45, Shelby Co. 43
North Hardin 71, Central Hardin 58
Oldham Co. 53, North Oldham 36
Owsley Co. 53, Buckhorn 42
Paris 53, Bourbon Co. 47
Powell Co. 64, Breathitt Co. 23
Prestonsburg 75, Oneida Baptist 30
Rockcastle Co. 51, Lex. Christian 29
Russell 41, Mason Co. 36
Russell Co. 59, Cumberland Co. 15
South Oldham 67, Lou. Shawnee 14
Thomas Nelson 81, Bullitt Central 31
Todd Co. Central 48, University Heights 41
Warren East 54, Greenwood 47
Webster Co. 52, Ev. North, Ind. 48
Whitefield Academy 81, Eminence 67
Whitley Co. 59, Williamsburg 45
|16th Region All ``A'' Classic
West Carter 68, Menifee Co. 55
|1st Region All ``A'' Classic
Murray 75, Ballard Memorial 38
