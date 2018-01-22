End of government shutdown does not bring end to congressional finger pointing

Politicians from Kentucky and Indiana have a lot to say about the government shutdown, who's to blame, and why there was finally a compromise. (Source: NBC News)

WASHINGTON, DC (WAVE) - Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell broke only the slightest of smiles announcing an end to the government shutdown in the senate.

Calling it an "irresponsible way to do business" and a "manufactured crisis," Kentucky's senior senator chided Democrats and set the tone for an evening filled with blame.

"Brinksmanship and hostage taking do not work," McConnell said. "They make bipartisanship harder, not easier to achieve."

Democrats agreed to a temporary spending bill and McConnell promised a debate and a vote on DACA.

It is a compromise that Republicans on both sides of the Ohio River accepted with bitterness.

Senator Todd Young, (R) Indiana, implied the shutdown was never necessary.

"I'm glad Democratic leadership decided to end this shutdown," Young said, "and vote for a bill that should have passed three days ago."

Kentucky Congressman Andy Barr, (R) District 6, struck a similar tone.

"Three days late, it is nonetheless a positive development," he said, "that enough Senate Democrats have finally agreed to what Republicans proposed all along."

But Congressman John Yarmuth, (D) District 3, the Commonwealth's lone Democrat in congress, placed blame squarely on the GOP.

"Republicans have shown they are incapable of completing this task of governing," Yarmuth said. "They now have 17 days to learn how to do their job."

