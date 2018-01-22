Out again: What home incarceration means to police

Sherika Dockery, Porter's niece, says the allegations against her are out of character. (Source: WAVE 3 News)

Police say Brenda Porter beat her boyfriend to death and wrapped his body up in a tarp. (Source: WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - On Monday morning, District Court Judge Sean Delahanty released Brenda Porter on the Home Incarceration Program (HIP).

This comes after Porter, 56, was arrested on Sunday in connection to the death of her live-in boyfriend, David Burch, 69.

On her arrest documents, investigators wrote that Porter confessed to bludgeoning Burch and wrapping his body up in bedding and plastic tarp.

>> PREVIOUS STORY: Gardiner Lane suspect bludgeoned boyfriend to death, police say

She also told police she planned to get rid of Burch's corpse, and that she attempted to clean up the crime scene.

"How likely is it that this woman is going to be out killing people?" Judge Delahanty asked the prosecutor Monday morning.

"I don't have a crystal ball. I cannot predict the future," the prosecutor said.

"And you refuse to say unlikely—" Judge Delahanty interjected.

Porter's nieces and several other family members were present in the courtroom via video conference. They described the situation as confusing, and out-of-character for Porter.

"She's a good person," Porter's niece Sherika Dockery said. "So we're just trying to figure out what she did or what they're saying she did."

On the other side of the narrative stood police.

MORE FROM WAVE3.COM

+ Bevin says proposed budget is balanced, no money to bring back cut programs

+ Man arrested in Texas for murder of 2 Louisville men near Bowman Field

+ Police: Man killed Jeffersonville woman in front of their teen daughter

"We're sick and tired of it really," LMPD's Assistant Chief Lt. Col. LaVita Chavous said. "This lady has demonstrated that she is a threat to society. She's demonstrated that she's a threat to [the victim]. She wasn't frail when she committed acts of violence on the victim."

Fraternal Order of Police President Nicolai Jilek agreed, and said HIP makes the community lose faith in police.

"We risk our lives to do our jobs, and then to have those folks turned loose to the community, to me... it makes no sense," Jilek said.

Lt. Col. Chavous asked for accountability from the judicial side that takes over after LMPD is out of the picture. Jilek made it clear that LMPD will continue to do their job, despite disheartening results.

Copyright 2018 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.