Teen accidentally shoots, kills younger brother

The school will give all the cards written to Rex to his family. (Source: WAVE 3 News)

The principal of Orleans Junior Senior High School showed us the memorial at his locker. (Source: WAVE 3 News)

Police say Rex Pruett was getting ready to go shoot handguns with his father and sister when the accident happened. (Source: WAVE 3 News)

CAMPBELLSBURG, IN (WAVE) - As you walk down the hall of Orleans Junior Senior High School, it's impossible to miss the dozens of letters and photos covering the interior and exterior of a certain locker.

The notes express sorrow and love.

"Several put different messages on here, pictures. This does remind you quite of bit of Rex," the principal said looking at a photo.

The locker was 14-year-old Rex Williams Pruett's. He was a seventh grader.

"There were a lot of tears and a lot of smiles today," Stevens said.

Sunday afternoon, Pruett, his teen sister, and their father were getting ready to go out and shoot handguns together.

According to police, Pruett's father took a phone call, then a 22-caliber revolver went off.

Officers say Pruett's sister accidentally shot him. He died at the hospital.

"Because we are such a small community, they feel the loss, our building," Stevens said. "So those who knew him, and those who didn't even, still need to grieve a little bit."

Principal Stevens said guns are a part of the daily lifestyle in their rural community.

"In our elementary, at sixth grade level, we have a gun safety course that all of our students are allowed to go through," Stevens said.

However, this tragedy is now a glaring reminder of how important it is to maintain gun safety.

Pruett's sister is a ninth grader at the school. Faculty have made it clear to students what happened was an accident. When she returns to class, her school will be there to support her.

"I was able to talk to mom today (Monday) and we were able to kind of reassure her," Stevens said.

The cards left in Pruett's locker will be given to his family on Friday.

