Monday's Scores

BOYS BASKETBALL

Bethesda Christian 60, Indpls Shortridge 52

Chicago (Crane Medical Prep), Ill. 86, Calumet 62

Heritage Hills 75, Tecumseh 50

Lafayette Catholic 92, Benton Central 43

Pike Central 72, N. Knox 32

S. Bend Adams 60, Jimtown 43

Tri-West 60, Lebanon 44

Wood Memorial 44, Shoals 29

Indianapolis City Tournament Championship

Indpls Cathedral 88, Indpls Howe 86, 2OT

Porter County Conference Tournament Championship

Morgan Twp. 45, Westville 43

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Attica 40, Rockville 29

Bloomfield 54, Washington Catholic 18

Brownstown 64, Jennings Co. 45

Castle 73, Ev. Bosse 28

Columbus East 52, New Albany 45

Culver 49, Covenant Christian (DeMotte) 28

Daleville 56, Liberty Christian 50

Edinburgh 59, S. Decatur 46

Elkhart Christian 55, Hamilton 23

Ev. Central 50, Ev. Mater Dei 47

Fairfield 76, Bethany Christian 35

Forest Park 64, S. Spencer 31

Fountain Central 60, Turkey Run 51

Franklin Co. 47, Connersville 36

Gary 21st Century 53, Gary Roosevelt 33

Gibson Southern 57, Southridge 27

Gilman Iroquois West, Ill. 24, S. Newton 17

Henryville 55, Crothersville 50

Horizon Christian 77, Indpls Lighthouse South 21

Indpls Herron 37, Indpls Shortridge 24

Indpls Irvington 30, Christel House Academy 21

Jeffersonville 65, Heritage Hills 33

Knox 65, Pioneer 35

Lakeland 49, Sturgis, Mich. 45

Lighthouse CPA 66, Michigan City 54

Mishawaka Marian 64, New Prairie 15

Morristown 59, Knightstown 38

New Washington 49, Switzerland Co. 37

Paoli 51, Mitchell 32

Pendleton Hts. 73, Indpls Attucks 37

Peru 56, Maconaquah 33

Pike Central 59, N. Posey 48

Portage 85, Griffith 31

S. Knox 59, Barr-Reeve 17

S. Putnam 62, N. Central (Farmersburg) 58

Salem 52, Silver Creek 42

Southmont 28, N. Putnam 27

Terre Haute North 62, Shakamak 29

Three Rivers, Mich. 42, Westview 33

Tri-West 54, Lebanon 42

Webster Co., Ky. 52, Ev. North 48

Wood Memorial 60, Shoals 23

Porter County Conference Tournament Championship

Morgan Twp. 56, LaCrosse 34

