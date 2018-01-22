1 person shot on 2nd St. in Beechmont neighborhood

The shooting happened around 11:30 p.m. Monday in Louisville's Beechmont neighborhood. (Source: Lee Holeman, WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Police are searching for a suspect in a shooting Monday night in Louisville's Beechmont neighborhood.

It happened just before 11:30 p.m. in the 4500 block of South 2nd Street, near Southern Parkway and the Watterson Expressway (I-264).

DOWNLOAD OUR APPS

+ News app: Apple | Android

+ Weather app: Apple | Android

Police say the victim, who has not been identified, was rushed to the hospital with a gunshot wound. His or her condition is not yet known.

Anyone with information should call the Louisville Metro Police Department's anonymous tipline at 502-574-LMPD (5673).

Copyright 2018 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.