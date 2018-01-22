California cop feeds critter for Squirrel Appreciation Day

CLOVIS, Calif. (AP) - You may have overlooked Squirrel Appreciation Day, but the police force in Clovis, California, didn't forget.
The Fresno Bee reports that on Sunday the Clovis Police Department posted a video on its Facebook page showing Officer John McGrory give a nut to a squirrel that scampered over to him.
The squirrel calmly took the nut and bounced back to a tree as McGrory laughed.
Squirrel Appreciation Day is celebrated every Jan. 21.
