Right to Life rally held in Louisville

Posted by Laurel Mallory, Digital Content Producer
The Right to Life Rally was Monday afternoon. (Source: WAVE 3 News) The Right to Life Rally was Monday afternoon. (Source: WAVE 3 News)
LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Anti-abortion activists rallied on the steps of Louisville's Metro Hall Monday, to mark the Supreme Court's Roe v. Wade decision.

That 1974 decision made abortion legal in every state.

Those at the rally called for the decision to be overturned.

"It's really important for our future, and for our children's future," activist Samantha Douglass said.

The EMW Surgical Center in downtown Louisville is the state's only remaining abortion clinic.

