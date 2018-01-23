Right to Life rally held in Louisville

Community members are initiating change after five children were injured when a truck drove into a playground at William Harrison Park on Saturday.More >>
Sunday afternoon Pruett, his teen sister, and their father were getting ready to go out and shoot handguns together. That's when the accident happened.More >>
Anti-abortion activists rallied on the steps of Louisville's Metro Hall Monday, to mark the Supreme Court's Roe v. Wade decision.More >>
Police are searching for a suspect in a shooting Monday night in Louisville's Beechmont neighborhood.More >>
Fraternal Order of Police President Nicolai Jilek said HIP makes the community lose faith in police.More >>
