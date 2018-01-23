Monday's Scores

By The Associated Press



BOYS BASKETBALL

Adair Co. 66, John Hardin 65

Bellevue 63, Heritage Academy 22

Bethlehem 72, Whitefield Academy 68

Bowling Green 60, Franklin-Simpson 43

Boyd Co. 70, Lewis Co. 56

Bullitt Central 71, Thomas Nelson 69

Butler Co. 92, Frederick Fraize 45

Daviess Co. 75, Hancock Co. 38

East Jessamine 82, Rockcastle Co. 64

Estill Co. 64, Powell Co. 55

Glasgow 48, Allen Co.-Scottsville 45

Grant Co. 63, Owen Co. 53

Harlan Co. 51, Whitley Co. 49

Henderson Co. 63, Union Co. 53

Hopkinsville 84, Ohio Co. 43

Lou. Butler 69, Lou. Holy Cross 41

Ludlow 56, Dayton 45

Madisonville-North Hopkins 70, Lyon Co. 53

McCreary Central 55, Southwestern 54

Mercer Co. 75, Casey Co. 54

Nicholas Co. 69, Williamstown 55

North Hardin 66, North Bullitt 54

Oldham Co. 65, North Oldham 39

Oneida Baptist 58, Riverside Christian 41

Red Bird 81, June Buchanan 62

Robertson County 64, Menifee Co. 53

Rowan Co. 73, West Carter 58

Russell Co. 78, Cumberland Co. 71

Scott 76, Calvary Christian 39

Scott Co. 72, Lex. Bryan Station 58

Warren East 60, Greenwood 54

16th Region All ``A'' Classic

Raceland 46, Bath Co. 41

1st Region All ``A'' Classic

Mayfield 70, Ballard Memorial 21

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Allen Co.-Scottsville 57, Glasgow 26

Augusta 61, Villa Madonna 48

Bardstown 75, Washington Co. 19

Berea 58, Barbourville 50

Bethlehem 53, Caverna 45

Bracken Co. 58, Williamstown 46

Calloway Co. 61, Paducah Tilghman 46

Campbell Co. 70, Harrison Co. 43

Casey Co. 62, Garrard Co. 31

Danville 69, Lex. Tates Creek 44

Daviess Co. 54, Hancock Co. 41

East Carter 58, Morgan Co. 45

Elizabethtown 70, South Warren 43

Fairview 36, Franklin Furnace Green, Ohio 17

Grayson Co. 45, Apollo 37

Hazard 87, Betsy Layne 61

Henderson Co. 55, Union Co. 22

Henry Co. 45, Trimble Co. 39

Highlands 58, Bishop Brossart 25

Jackson City 66, June Buchanan 60

Johnson Central 59, Sheldon Clark 41

Knott Co. Central 57, Letcher County Central 36

Lawrence Co. 63, Elliott Co. 58

Lincoln Co. 93, Corbin 53

Logan Co. 67, Butler Co. 54

Lou. Assumption 60, Spencer Co. 51

Lou. Butler 61, Nelson Co. 45

Lou. Collegiate 49, Lou. St. Francis 45

Lou. Holy Cross 54, Lou. Southern 41

Lou. Moore 45, Shelby Co. 43

McLean Co. 43, Owensboro 42

Newport Central Catholic 62, Bellevue 49

North Hardin 71, Central Hardin 58

Oldham Co. 53, North Oldham 36

Owsley Co. 53, Buckhorn 42

Paris 53, Bourbon Co. 47

Perry Co. Central 51, Pikeville 49

Powell Co. 64, Breathitt Co. 23

Prestonsburg 75, Oneida Baptist 30

Riverside Christian 31, Cordia 17

Rockcastle Co. 51, Lex. Christian 29

Russell 41, Mason Co. 36

Russell Co. 59, Cumberland Co. 15

Simon Kenton 79, Boone Co. 49

South Oldham 67, Lou. Shawnee 14

Thomas Nelson 81, Bullitt Central 31

Todd Co. Central 48, University Heights 41

Warren East 54, Greenwood 47

Webster Co. 52, Ev. North, Ind. 48

Whitefield Academy 81, Eminence 67

Whitley Co. 59, Williamsburg 45

16th Region All ``A'' Classic

West Carter 68, Menifee Co. 55

1st Region All ``A'' Classic

Murray 75, Ballard Memorial 38

