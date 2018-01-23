Gun industry converges near Las Vegas mass shooting site

The banners used hate speech, mispellings, racial and gay slurs and apparently threatened a Jackson Browne concert with violence by referencing the Las Vegas mass shooting in October that killed 58.More >>
The photo sessions replace stories about the tragedy with photos of beautiful moments with family and fellow survivors.More >>
The Fairy Godmother Foundation in Bakersfield, CA, announced it will foot the bill. For Jordanne Barr and Jordan Adamczyk, it was love at first sight.More >>
The tour will make stops in 34 cities, including Chicago, Atlanta, New York City and Toronto.More >>
The gun industry is holding its biggest annual trade show this week in Las Vegas just a few miles from where a gunman slaughtered 58 concertgoers outside his high-rise hotel suite in October.More >>
Authorities are reporting one person was killed and others were wounded Tuesday in a high school shooting in rural Kentucky.More >>
The photo sessions replace stories about the tragedy with photos of beautiful moments with family and fellow survivors.More >>
Investigators have still not discovered what motivated Stephen Paddock to embark on the worst mass shooting in modern U.S. history but determined that he researched SWAT tactics ahead of the massacre and...More >>
Investigators have still not discovered what motivated Stephen Paddock to embark on the worst mass shooting in modern U.S. history but determined that he researched SWAT tactics ahead of the massacre and investigated other possible targets.More >>
A magnitude 7.9 earthquake has struck off Alaska's Kodiak Island, prompting a tsunami warning for a large swath of coastal Alaska and Canada's British ColumbiaMore >>
A magnitude 7.9 earthquake has struck off Alaska's Kodiak Island, prompting a tsunami warning for a large swath of coastal Alaska and Canada's British ColumbiaMore >>
Bill Cosby says he made 1st public performance since sex abuse scandal embroiled him in 2015 because he wanted to enjoy being with his friends and the people who turned out to see him; retrial in assault case loomsMore >>
Republicans and Democrats alike are showing no signs of ending their standoff over immigration and the budget in the first day a government shutdownMore >>
President Donald Trump's first year in office has been a can't-miss drama, full of unforgettable characters, surprise casting changes and innumerable plot twists _ all set against a backdrop of a looming nuclear threat and the shadow of the Russia probe.More >>
Bitterly divided Congress careens fails to stave off government shutdownMore >>
Bitterly divided Congress careens toward a government shutdown in a partisan stare-downMore >>
