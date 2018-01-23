All tsunami alerts dropped after large quake off Alaska

A Tsunami Watch for Hawaii was canceled early Tuesday after officials determined a large quake off Alaska posed no threat of damaging waves.

The watch was issued about 11:43 p.m. Hawaii time on Monday, following the 7.9-magnitude quake off Alaska. But the all clear was issued about 1:15 a.m.

Chip McCreery, director of the Pacific Tsunami Warning Center, said tsunamis are generated after an earthquake causes the sea floor to move up and down, but in this case, the sea floor moved sideways and didn't disturb the sea too much.

"I think we're very lucky," he said. "The mechanism of the earthquake was such that it didn't disturb the sea too much. It did produce a smaller tsunami but nothing for Hawaii."

Given the strength of the quake, officials spent more than an hour trying to determine whether Hawaii could see destructive tsunami waves.

McCreery said an earthquake in that area of that size would automatically trigger a tsunami watch for Hawaii because there is the potential that an earthquake could produce a destructive tsunami.

It typically takes about four to five hours between the time of the earthquake and the first impacts to Hawaii. Whereas in an area farther away, such as Peru or Chile, it would take about 14 to 15 hours.

"Actually, Alaska and the Aleutian islands are the most dangerous area," McCreery said. "They can produce the biggest tsunamis in Hawaii because they're closer to Hawaii."

The Pacific Tsunami Warning Center has issued the Tsunami Watch Cancelation message. #hiwx https://t.co/eNFhmZS7w2 — NWSHonolulu (@NWSHonolulu) January 23, 2018

McCreery said the PTWC generally has a threshold of three hours before impact time to make a decision, and during that time, the PTWC coordinates with the Hawaii Emergency Management Agency so that officials can get the word out to the police and fire departments.

HI-EMA, which has already been under scrutiny for the length of time it took to alert the public and news media about a false missile alert last week, contacted Hawaii News Now at around 12:35 a.m. and offered to assist in news coverage, but sent out its first tweet regarding the tsunami watch nearly seven hours later -- at around 7:30 a.m. A follow-up tweet about the cancellation was sent about 15 minutes later.

At approx. 11:46 HST, PTWC issued a tsunami watch for a prelim 8.0M from the Gulf of Alaska. — Hawaii EMA (@Hawaii_EMA) January 23, 2018

At 109 am HST, PTWC cancelled the tsunami watch. — Hawaii EMA (@Hawaii_EMA) January 23, 2018

The U.S. Geological Survey said the quake happened southeast of Kodiak Island at about about 11:32 p.m. Hawaii time at a depth of 12 miles. It had an initial magnitude of 8.2 but was later downgraded.

A Tsunami Watch was also issued for much of the U.S. West Coast, while parts of Alaska were under a Tsunami Warning. All watches and the warning have been canceled.

At around the same time the Alaska earthquake happened, a 3.7-magnitude earthquake struck north of Hawaii Island and east of Maui. No tsunami alerts were issued for that one.

McCreery said Monday night's Alaska earthquake was a good reminder that it's always a good idea to be prepared should a disaster happen in the near future.

"We know that in the future we will get hit by destructive tsunamis, so everyone who lives here should keep that in mind, know where the evacuation zone is, have a family plan for what you're going to do, what your family's going to do, and that way you can be safe when a tsunami occurs."

This story will be updated.

Copyright 2018 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.