More brands offering gender-neutral items

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - The future of kids' fashion doesn't necessarily mean pink or blue.

Brands like Abercrombie & Fitch and Target are offering gender-neutral options for clothing. Instead of seeing a shirt listed as being for a boy or a girl, now you'll see it as a kids shirt or unisex.

Abercrombie & Fitch's line, dubbed the Everybody Collection, features 25 styles including sweatshirts and camo prints. The sizes are the same, regardless of gender, and it's created for kids ages five to 14.

DOWNLOAD OUR APPS

+ News app: Apple | Android

+ Weather app: Apple | Android

H&M has a unisex denim collection for adults. And Target dropped references to boys and girls in toy, home, and entertainment aisles. Aisles are labeled action figures or dolls instead of boy or girl toys.

Retail experts say the gender neutral-trend benefits shoppers who can buy an item for a child without feeling restricted by labels.

Copyright 2018 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.