Oscars: 'Shape of Water,' 'Three Billboards,' 'Get Out' among 9 up for Best Picture

Guillermo del Toro's lavish monster romance "The Shape of Water" will vie for the most Oscar nominations Tuesday, but just as much attention may be focused on categories where women could history.More >>
Legendary actor Morgan Freeman took home the Life Achievement Award during Sunday's 24th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards, accepting the heavy statuette from his longtime friend Rita Moreno.More >>
The cost of doing business with Kevin Spacey was pretty high for Netflix back when House of Cards started, but it turns out the cost of not doing business with Spacey is even greaterMore >>
Following Julia Louis-Dreyfus' completion of treatment for breast cancer, it looks like team for her hit HBO series Veep are looking forward to getting back to work.More >>
It was a big night for the black comedy and Game of ThronesMore >>
When AMC's Breaking Bad was being developed, it had all the cards stacked against itMore >>
Amazon Studios became a bit of a bloodbath when the streaming service gave the axe to three original seriesMore >>
This is your complete guide to Hulu and Hulu with Live TVMore >>
Tweeting during a game while watching it at the same time isn’t necessarily going to make you less engaged with the gameMore >>
In just a few months, any would-be investor will be able to buy a piece of the most popular on-demand music streaming service on EarthMore >>
Michael Wolff's controversial (and incredibly popular) novel Fire and Fury, which tells the story of Donald Trump's first year in office, is officially headed to the small screen.More >>
