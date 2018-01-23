Heine Brothers' moving Bardstown Rd cafe

A rendering of the new location. (Source: Heine Brothers')

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) – Heine Brothers' is moving locations in the Highlands.

The Louisville-based business will be moving from its current location at 1295 Bardstown Road to a building in the front of Mid-City Mall, located at 1250 Bardstown Road.

Heine Brothers' president Mike Mays said the move will allow for more seating and better parking. The current building is 800 square feet and the new building will be 2,000 square feet, according to Mays.

DOWNLOAD OUR APPS

+ News app: Apple | Android

+ Weather app: Apple | Android

Heine Brothers' is also planning to hire up to six new baristas.

The coffee shop owners plan to be closed for a day or two while they relocate.

Copyright 2018 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.