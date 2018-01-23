MARSHALL COUNTY SCHOOL SHOOTING UPDATE: 2 students dead, 12 wounded

BENTON, KY (WAVE) - Gov. Matt Bevin says two students have died and 12 others suffered gunshot wounds in the shooting this morning at Marshall County High School.

One of the students, a 15-year-old girl, died at the scene. The other student, a 15-year-old boy, was taken to a hospital where he later died. Five other students suffered injuries that were not gunshot wounds.

The shooting was reported around 8 a.m. Central time. Benton is approximately 210 miles southwest of Louisville.

Bevin said the shooter was taken into custody by a Marshall County deputy sheriff.

Police, fire and EMS personnel responded to the shooting call at the school. KSP Commissioner Rick Sanders said the shooting started at 7:57 a.m. when the suspect, a 15-year-old boy, came into the school with a handgun and started firing.

The first 911 call came in at 7:59 a.m. and the first emergency personnel arrived at the school six minutes later. According to Sanders, there was a school resource officer on duty at the school.

After tweeting about the shooting shortly after it happened, Bevin left Frankfort and flew to Benton. In his tweets, Bevin asked for people to "Please do not speculate or spread hearsay."

Tragic shooting at Marshall County HS...Shooter is in custody, one confirmed fatality, multiple others wounded...Much yet unknown...Please do not speculate or spread hearsay...Let’s let the first responders do their job and be grateful that they are there to do it for us... — Matt Bevin (@MattBevin) January 23, 2018

Bevin released the following statement Tuesday morning:

“This is a tremendous tragedy and speaks to the heartbreak present in our communities. It is unbelievable that this would happen in a small, close-knit community like Marshall County. As there is still much unknown, I encourage people to love on each other at this time. Do not speculate, but come alongside each other in support and allow the facts to come out.”

