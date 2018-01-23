UPDATE: Governor says 1 killed in Marshall County High School sh - wave3.com-Louisville News, Weather & Sports

UPDATE: Governor says 1 killed in Marshall County High School shooting, others wounded

By Charles Gazaway, Digital Content Producer
BENTON, KY (WAVE) - Kentucky Gov. Matt Bevin said one person is dead and others have been wounded in a shooting Tuesday morning at Marshall County High School in Benton, in the far western part of the state.

A tweet by Bevin also said the shooter is in custody. He also asked for people to "Please do not speculate or spread hearsay."

The extent of injuries to the wounded is not known at this time.

