UPDATE: Governor says 1 killed in Marshall County High School shooting, others wounded

One person was killed in a shooting at Marshall County High School on Tuesday morning. (Source: WPSD)

BENTON, KY (WAVE) - Kentucky Gov. Matt Bevin said one person is dead and others have been wounded in a shooting Tuesday morning at Marshall County High School in Benton, in the far western part of the state.

A tweet by Bevin also said the shooter is in custody. He also asked for people to "Please do not speculate or spread hearsay."

The extent of injuries to the wounded is not known at this time.

This story will be updated.

Tragic shooting at Marshall County HS...Shooter is in custody, one confirmed fatality, multiple others wounded...Much yet unknown...Please do not speculate or spread hearsay...Let’s let the first responders do their job and be grateful that they are there to do it for us... — Matt Bevin (@MattBevin) January 23, 2018

