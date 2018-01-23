UPDATE: KSP now says 20 affected in Marshall County shooting

One person was killed in a shooting at Marshall County High School on Tuesday morning. (Source: WPSD)

BENTON, KY (WAVE) - Two students have died and 18 others were wounded in a shooting Tuesday morning at Marshall County High School in Benton.

Tuesday evening, KSP gave an update on the ongoing investigation. Officials increased the number to 20 total affected, 16 were shot. Of the victims, 14 were male and six were female. The youngest was 14, the oldest was 18.

Kentucky State Police Commissioner Richard Sanders identified those who died in the shooting.

One of the students, a 15-year-old Bailey Nicole Holt, died at the scene. The other student, a 15-year-old Preston Ryan Cope, was taken to a Vanderbilt Medical Center, in Nashville, Tenn., where he later died of a gunshot wound to the head. Four other males, ages 15-18 also were treated at Vanderbilt and are expected to survive.

"These are sad times for all of us," Vanderbilt Medical Center Dr. Oscar Guillamondegui said. "We had five patients today from the scene. All males, ranging in age from 15 to 18. We had three with injuries, gun shot wounds to the head. One did not survive. Unfortunately, it was a traumatic injury that was not survivable to start with."

Five students are in critical condition.

"This is the first time this institution has dealt with a mass-casualty event from a school shooting," said Dr. Guillamondegui. "I don’t think it’s something anyone can be prepared for."

Added Vanderbilt chief of trauma Dr. Richard Miller: "Our job is to save lives."

The shooting was reported around 8 a.m. Central time. Benton is approximately 210 miles southwest of Louisville.

Kentucky Gov. Matt Bevin said a Marshall County deputy took the shooter, a 15-year-old boy, into custody. Bevin also said that boy will be charged with two murder and several attempted murder. It's unclear if he will be charged as an adult or juvenile. His name has not been released. A possible motive has not been released either. The suspect was arrested by a Marshall County Sheriff's Deputy.

Police, fire and EMS personnel responded to the shooting call at the school. KSP Commissioner Rick Sanders said the shooting started at 7:57 a.m. when the suspect came into the school with a handgun and started firing.

The first 911 call came in at 7:59 a.m. and the first emergency personnel arrived at the school six minutes later. Sanders said there was a school resource officer on duty at the school.

After tweeting about the shooting shortly after it happened, Bevin left Frankfort and flew to Benton. In his tweets, Bevin urged Kentuckians to "not speculate or spread hearsay."

One of the 19 injured has been identified. Special needs student Daniel Austin, 17, suffered a gun shot wound to the right arm, according to his mother.

Austin's mother said that when the gunfire stopped, a teacher and fellow student rushed to Austin's side and then drove him to the hospital. Austin is expected to be okay.

A reporter from KFVS television in Cape Girardeau, Mo., posted a Facebook video showing the long line of cars as worried parents hustled to a pick-up point to get their children:

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell tweeted that his thoughts are with all involved:

Bevin released the following statement Tuesday:

“This is a tremendous tragedy and speaks to the heartbreak present in our communities. It is unbelievable that this would happen in a small, close-knit community like Marshall County. As there is still much unknown, I encourage people to love on each other at this time. Do not speculate, but come alongside each other in support and allow the facts to come out.”

