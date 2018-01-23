UPDATE: Marshall County High School shooting leaves 2 dead, 17 others wounded

One person was killed in a shooting at Marshall County High School on Tuesday morning. (Source: WPSD)

BENTON, KY (WAVE) - Two students have died and 17 others were wounded in a shooting Tuesday morning at Marshall County High School in Benton.

One of the students, a 15-year-old girl, died at the scene. The other student, a 15-year-old boy, was taken to a Vanderbilt Medical Center, in Nashville, Tenn., where he later died of a gunshot wound to the head. Four other males, ages 15-18 also were treated at Vanderbilt and are expected to survive.

Other than the two teens who were killed, a total of 12 others were shot, and five more students suffered injuries that were not gunshot wounds.

"This is the first time this institution has dealt with a mass-casualty event from a school shooting," Vanderbilt Medical Center Dr. Oscar Guillamondegui said. "I don’t think it’s something anyone can be prepared for."

Added Vanderbilt chief of trauma Dr. Richard Miller: "Our job is to save lives."

The shooting was reported around 8 a.m. Central time. Benton is approximately 210 miles southwest of Louisville.

Kentucky Gov. Matt Bevin said a Marshall County deputy took the shooter, a 15-year-old boy, into custody. Bevin also said that boy will be charged with murder and attempted murder. His name has not been released.

Police, fire and EMS personnel responded to the shooting call at the school. KSP Commissioner Rick Sanders said the shooting started at 7:57 a.m. when the suspect came into the school with a handgun and started firing.

The first 911 call came in at 7:59 a.m. and the first emergency personnel arrived at the school six minutes later. Sanders said there was a school resource officer on duty at the school.

After tweeting about the shooting shortly after it happened, Bevin left Frankfort and flew to Benton. In his tweets, Bevin urged Kentuckians to "not speculate or spread hearsay."

Tragic shooting at Marshall County HS...Shooter is in custody, one confirmed fatality, multiple others wounded...Much yet unknown...Please do not speculate or spread hearsay...Let’s let the first responders do their job and be grateful that they are there to do it for us... — Matt Bevin (@MattBevin) January 23, 2018

The identities of the victims have not been released.

A reporter from KFVS television in Cape Girardeau, Mo., posted a Facebook video showing the long line of cars as worried parents hustled to a pick-up point to get their children:

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell tweeted that his thoughts are with all involved:

Closely tracking reports of the tragedy in Benton, #Kentucky at Marshall County High School and my thoughts are with the students, teachers, faculty, and the entire community. Thank you to the first responders who continue to put themselves in harm's way to protect others. — Leader McConnell (@SenateMajLdr) January 23, 2018

Bevin released the following statement Tuesday:

“This is a tremendous tragedy and speaks to the heartbreak present in our communities. It is unbelievable that this would happen in a small, close-knit community like Marshall County. As there is still much unknown, I encourage people to love on each other at this time. Do not speculate, but come alongside each other in support and allow the facts to come out.”

