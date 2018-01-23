Neil Diamond retires from touring after Parkinson's diagnosis

(RNN) – Neil Diamond’s concert days are over.
The 76-year-old performer announced his retirement from touring in a statement on his website.
“It is with great reluctance and disappointment that I announce my retirement from concert touring. I have been so honored to bring my shows to the public for the past 50 years,” said Diamond. “I plan to remain active in writing, recording and other projects for a long time to come.”
The singer was recently diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease.
I love @NeilDiamond and thank him for decades of Hot August Nights and "Pretty Amazing Grace." Take care of yourself -- we need you more than we need another tour. pic.twitter.com/VQ8imfdmSh— David Wild (@Wildaboutmusic) January 23, 2018
The third leg of Diamond’s 50th Anniversary tour was set to begin in Australia and New Zealand this March, but has been cancelled.
Diamond is best known for songs like “Sweet Caroline,” “You Don’t Bring Me Flowers” with Barbara Streisand, and “America” from the Jazz Singer soundtrack.
Wow!! Leeds did not disappoint! @fdarena #neildiamondworldtour2017 pic.twitter.com/bp9y6l3Q5I— Neil Diamond 50 Tour (@ND50WorldTour) October 5, 2017
Diamond earned the 1973 Grammy Award for Best Album of Original Score Written for a Motion Picture or TV Special. He has 13 total nominations.
Copyright 2018 Raycom News Network. All rights reserved.
