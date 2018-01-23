Suspect in Marshall Co. school shooting to be charged as adult

KSP confirms two students have died and 17 others were injured in a school shooting at Marshall Co. HS. (Source: WSMV/CNN)

Authorities gave an update Wednesday afternoon on the investigation into the school shooting at Marshall Co. High School

They say the suspect will be charged as an adult.

School for elementary students will resume Thursday. It's not yet been decided when high school students will return.

Authorities say a 15-year-old male student walked into Marshall High School at 7:57 a.m. Tuesday with a pistol and immediately opened fire, striking 16 people. Four others were hurt while trying to escape the gunfire.

The first 911 call was at 7:59 a.m. and first responders were on the scene in less than 10 minutes.

Sanders said 15-year-old Bailey Nicole Holt died on the scene and 15-year-old Preston Ryan Cope died after he was flown to Vanderbilt University Medical Center.

According to Detective Jody Cash, Public Affairs Officer for KSP, the below numbers are the current totals of injured and deceased.

Victims:

20 total affected

16 affected from gunshots

2 gunshot victims are dead

4 individuals suffered various other injuries

5 individuals flown to Vanderbilt; 1 brought by ground

14 males, 6 females

Ages range from 14 to 18 years-old

Three of the teenaged victims had gunshot wounds to the head, one to the arm, and another to the chest and stomach, according to Oscar Guillamondegui, M.D., MPH, Medical Director of Trauma ICU. The victims were all listed in critical condition and are expected to survive their injuries.

State police say the suspect was taken into custody at the school in a non-violent manner. His identity has not been released yet, but Kentucky State Police Commissioner Richard Sanders said the suspect will be charged with two counts of murder and 12 counts of first-degree assault. In the state of Kentucky, first-degree assault carries the same penalty as attempted murder. The charges are subject to change.

The suspect is being held in a secure juvenile facility. His hearing is scheduled for 10:30 a.m. on Thursday, January 25. We're told the case will go to a grand jury once the investigation is wrapped up, which could take weeks.

Students were transported to North Marshall Middle School so parents could pick them up, according to a post on the school's Facebook page.

Kentucky State Police and the FBI are handling the investigation. They were assisted by the Marshall County Sheriff's Office and the McCracken County Sheriff's Office.

The investigation will include looking into the teen’s home life, along with interviews with student witnesses and others in the are when it happened.

The entire school is being treated as a “dynamic crime scene”. The entrance is currently blocked off.

Kentucky Governor Matt Bevin released this statement Tuesday:

"This is a tremendous tragedy and speaks to the heartbreak present in our communities. It is unbelievable that this would happen in a small, close-knit community like Marshall County. As there is much unknown, I encourage people to love on each other at this time. Do not speculate, but come alongside each other in support and allow the facts to come out."

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell tweeted and commented on the Senate floor about the tragedy:

“First, this morning began with reports of a tragedy at Marshall County High School in Benton, Kentucky. State officials have reported at least one confirmed death and several injuries. My staff in western Kentucky is at the high school and is in close contact with local officials. They are monitoring the situation and will be providing me with updates throughout the day. I know I speak for communities across my home state in sending prayers of comfort and healing to students, faculty, and everyone affected by this violence. Our hearts are with the entire community in Marshall County. And our gratitude is with the first responders who rush into harm’s way.”

