Boil water advisory issued in Sellersburg

By Sarah Jackson, Digital Content Manager
SELLERSBURG, IN (WAVE) – A boil water advisory has been issued for people in Sellersburg.

Sellersburg Municipal Works issued the advisory Tuesday for customers who live in Hill ‘N Dale, St. Joe Court and Allentown Road on the Hill ‘N Dale side of St. Joe Road.

Sellersburg Municipal Works is asking residents to observe the advisory until Thursday.

