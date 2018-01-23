Indiana High School Boys Basketball Top 10 Teams

By The Associated Press



The Associated Press Top 10 Indiana high school boys basketball teams, with first-place votes in parentheses, records, rating points and previous rankings:

Class 4A W-L Pts Prv 1. S. Bend Riley (10) 15-0 318 1 2. Warren Central (3) 14-0 306 2 3. New Albany (4) 13-1 286 3 4. Floyd Central 14-1 203 6 5. Indpls Ben Davis 14-2 196 5 6. Bloomington South 15-2 170 7 7. Hamilton Southeastern 14-2 155 8 8. Zionsville 11-1 138 4 9. Indpls Cathedral 14-2 104 10 10. Jeffersonville 12-2 92 9

Others receiving votes:

Lawrence North 19. Carmel 13. Ft. Wayne North 13. E. Noble 9. Center Grove 6. Chesterton 6. Brownsburg 6.

Class 3A W-L Pts Prv 1. New Castle (17) 16-0 340 1 2. Ev. Bosse 13-2 306 2 3. Indianapolis Attucks 9-3 209 3 4. Tri-West 10-2 203 4 5. Greensburg 13-3 171 6 6. Danville 10-3 164 T7 7. Culver Academy 7-4 136 5 8. Princeton 11-2 111 9 9. Indpls Brebeuf 8-5 104 10 10. Silver Creek 10-3 72 NR

Others receiving votes:

Evansville Memorial 53. W. Lafayette 30. S. Bend Washington 29. Mishawaka Marian 28. Hammond 16. Indpls Ritter 16. Beech Grove 15. Salem 15. Marion 10. Edgewood 6. Fairfield 6.

Class 2A W-L Pts Prv 1. Covington (5) 13-1 268 3 2. Westview (1) 15-1 262 1 3. Tipton (2) 10-1 250 4 4. Frankton (3) 13-2 230 5 5. Forest Park (2) 13-1 214 6 6. LaVille (3) 15-0 187 7 7. Paoli 11-1 146 2 8. Linton-Stockton 13-2 118 9 9. Indpls Howe (1) 12-4 92 NR 10. Southwestern (Jefferson) 15-1 88 10

Others receiving votes:

Henryville 77. Oak Hill 62. Clarksville 21. Heritage Christian 12. Lapel 7. Indpls Scecina 6.

Class 1A W-L Pts Prv 1. Ft. Wayne Blackhawk (15) 13-1 336 1 2. University (2) 12-1 296 2 3. Barr-Reeve 12-1 267 3 4. Tindley 12-5 192 4 5. Morristown 14-1 184 7 6. Tri-County 10-2 122 5 7. Gary 21st Century 11-4 115 9 8. Wood Memorial 8-3 114 10 9. Washington Twp. 10-1 112 6 10. Southwood 9-3 89 NR

Others receiving votes:

Lafayette Catholic 83. Covenant Christian 60. Elkhart Christian 22. Hauser 21. Springs Valley 15. Morgan Twp. 12.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.