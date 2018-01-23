Indiana High School Boys Basketball Top 10 Teams

By The Associated Press
The Associated Press Top 10 Indiana high school boys basketball teams, with first-place votes in parentheses, records, rating points and previous rankings:
|Class 4A
|W-L
|Pts
|Prv
|1. S. Bend Riley (10)
|15-0
|318
|1
|2. Warren Central (3)
|14-0
|306
|2
|3. New Albany (4)
|13-1
|286
|3
|4. Floyd Central
|14-1
|203
|6
|5. Indpls Ben Davis
|14-2
|196
|5
|6. Bloomington South
|15-2
|170
|7
|7. Hamilton Southeastern
|14-2
|155
|8
|8. Zionsville
|11-1
|138
|4
|9. Indpls Cathedral
|14-2
|104
|10
|10. Jeffersonville
|12-2
|92
|9
Others receiving votes:
Lawrence North 19. Carmel 13. Ft. Wayne North 13. E. Noble 9. Center Grove 6. Chesterton 6. Brownsburg 6.
|Class 3A
|W-L
|Pts
|Prv
|1. New Castle (17)
|16-0
|340
|1
|2. Ev. Bosse
|13-2
|306
|2
|3. Indianapolis Attucks
|9-3
|209
|3
|4. Tri-West
|10-2
|203
|4
|5. Greensburg
|13-3
|171
|6
|6. Danville
|10-3
|164
|T7
|7. Culver Academy
|7-4
|136
|5
|8. Princeton
|11-2
|111
|9
|9. Indpls Brebeuf
|8-5
|104
|10
|10. Silver Creek
|10-3
|72
|NR
Others receiving votes:
Evansville Memorial 53. W. Lafayette 30. S. Bend Washington 29. Mishawaka Marian 28. Hammond 16. Indpls Ritter 16. Beech Grove 15. Salem 15. Marion 10. Edgewood 6. Fairfield 6.
|Class 2A
|W-L
|Pts
|Prv
|1. Covington (5)
|13-1
|268
|3
|2. Westview (1)
|15-1
|262
|1
|3. Tipton (2)
|10-1
|250
|4
|4. Frankton (3)
|13-2
|230
|5
|5. Forest Park (2)
|13-1
|214
|6
|6. LaVille (3)
|15-0
|187
|7
|7. Paoli
|11-1
|146
|2
|8. Linton-Stockton
|13-2
|118
|9
|9. Indpls Howe (1)
|12-4
|92
|NR
|10. Southwestern (Jefferson)
|15-1
|88
|10
Others receiving votes:
Henryville 77. Oak Hill 62. Clarksville 21. Heritage Christian 12. Lapel 7. Indpls Scecina 6.
|Class 1A
|W-L
|Pts
|Prv
|1. Ft. Wayne Blackhawk (15)
|13-1
|336
|1
|2. University (2)
|12-1
|296
|2
|3. Barr-Reeve
|12-1
|267
|3
|4. Tindley
|12-5
|192
|4
|5. Morristown
|14-1
|184
|7
|6. Tri-County
|10-2
|122
|5
|7. Gary 21st Century
|11-4
|115
|9
|8. Wood Memorial
|8-3
|114
|10
|9. Washington Twp.
|10-1
|112
|6
|10. Southwood
|9-3
|89
|NR
Others receiving votes:
Lafayette Catholic 83. Covenant Christian 60. Elkhart Christian 22. Hauser 21. Springs Valley 15. Morgan Twp. 12.
