Vigils being planned Tuesday in wake of Marshall County shooting

Two people were killed in a shooting at Marshall County High School on Tuesday morning. (Source: WPSD)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Dozens of churches and other organizations are holding vigils after a gunman opened fire at Marshall County High School on Tuesday morning.

Check out our list here:

Arcadia United Methodist Church in Paducah, Ky. will hold a prayer vigil at 7 p.m.

New Liberty United Methodist Church in Kevil, Ky. will hold a prayer vigil at 7 p.m.

Impact Church in Benton, Ky. will hold a special prayer meeting at 6 p.m.

Briensburg Baptist Church in will hold a prayer vigil at 6 p.m.

Paducah Tilghman High School will hold a prayer circle before school tomorrow at 7:10 a.m.

Lyon County High School will hold a prayer service at 6 p.m.

Community prayer service is being organized at Lyon County High School this evening at 6:00. Prayers for our friends at Marshall County and for safety in our schools. — Lyon County Schools (@lyonkyschools) January 23, 2018

First Christian Church of Benton will hold a prayer service at 7 p.m.

Pathway Baptist Church in Calvert City, Ky will hold a community prayer and support service at 6:30 p.m.

Washington Street Baptist Church in Paducah, Ky will hold a prayer vigil at 6 p.m.

If you know of an organization not listed, contact WAVE 3 News to get it added to the list.

