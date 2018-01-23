4 arrested for traveling to KY to engage a minor in sex

FRANKFORT, KY (WAVE) - Attorney General Andy Beshear and his Cyber Crimes Unit have arrested four men for traveling to Frankfort with the alleged intent of engaging in sex with a minor.

Kristopher W. Adams, 29, of Menifee County, Carlomagno Gonzalez-Sanchez, 26, of Fayette County, Malek M. Iranpour, 58, of Fayette County and Daniel J. Zulawski, 25, of Christian County were all arrested mid January.

“I want to thank our cyber investigators for their continued commitment to our children by keeping predators off the streets and internet and behind bars,” Beshear said. “We appreciate the support provided by the Franklin County Police Department and the Franklin County Regional Jail.”

The defendants are being held in the Franklin County Regional Jail, each on a $10,000 bond. Their next scheduled court date is Jan. 30 in Franklin District Court.

