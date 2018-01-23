4 arrested for traveling to KY to engage a minor in sex - wave3.com-Louisville News, Weather & Sports

4 arrested for traveling to KY to engage a minor in sex

By Makayla Ballman, Digital Content Producer
Pictured left to right: Daniel Zulawski, Malek Iranpour, Carlomango Gonzalez Sanchez, Kristopher Adams (Source: KYAG) Pictured left to right: Daniel Zulawski, Malek Iranpour, Carlomango Gonzalez Sanchez, Kristopher Adams (Source: KYAG)
FRANKFORT, KY (WAVE) - Attorney General Andy Beshear and his Cyber Crimes Unit have arrested four men for traveling to Frankfort with the alleged intent of engaging in sex with a minor.

Kristopher W. Adams, 29, of Menifee County, Carlomagno Gonzalez-Sanchez, 26, of Fayette County, Malek M. Iranpour, 58, of Fayette County and Daniel J. Zulawski, 25, of Christian County were all arrested mid January. 

“I want to thank our cyber investigators for their continued commitment to our children by keeping predators off the streets and internet and behind bars,” Beshear said. “We appreciate the support provided by the Franklin County Police Department and the Franklin County Regional Jail.”

The defendants are being held in the Franklin County Regional Jail, each on a $10,000 bond. Their next scheduled court date is Jan. 30 in Franklin District Court.

