Deputy Mayor can't remember meeting with police chief about Explorer accusations

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Several lawsuits have been filed in the LMPD Youth Explorer Program. Allegations made by victims of sexual assault and of a possible cover-up are extensive.

Now, the question comes who knew about the investigation and when did they know it?

On Friday, Deputy Mayor and Chief of Staff to Mayor Greg Fischer Ellen Hesen gave her recollection of when she found out about the Explorer investigation.

Fischer gave his deposition in October, Police Chief Steve Conrad gave his in November. All three remember it differently.

"I don't remember it," said Hesen more than once as she was deposed by attorney Thomas Clay in the whistleblower suit filed by demoted LMPD Lieutenant Jimmy Harper.

In October, the Mayor said his first knowledge of the investigation came from the media.

He was asked by Thomas Clay: "You haven't been briefed by anyone from LMPD about the status of that Explorer investigation?" The Mayor replied, "No."

"I talk to Miss Hesen, sometimes daily, at least weekly and I'm sure this topic has come up in many of those conversations," Conrad said in November.

The LMPD Chief said he told Hesen about an allegation of inappropriate behavior of officer Kenneth Betts in the Explorer program back in 2013. Betts resigned shortly after.

PREVIOUS STORIES:

+ 4th alleged victim files lawsuit involving LMPD Explorer program

+ Third victim claims sexual abuse against LMPD officer in Explorer Program

+ Demoted command officer testifies about LMPD Explorer Program, whistleblower case

Betts and former officer Brandon Wood are now accused of sexually assaulting multiple victims in the program. Hesen didn't remember that 2013 meeting.

"If the Chief thought he briefed me, then I don't have any reason to doubt him, I just don't remember it," Hesen said.

Clay asked if Hesen had been briefed by the Chief in 2013 on such a serious matter, wouldn't she tell the Mayor?

"Not on a personnel action that had been handled and resolved," Hesen said.

At one point during a question, Hesen asks if her last statement can be played back so she can remember exactly what she said.

"Actually can you just play that back," she asked.

The Police Chief said he met with the Mayor face to face in 2016 about the investigation. Hesen did remember one conversation in 2016.

Clay asked, "And there were three of you there, the Mayor, the Chief and you? Hesen answered," Yes, that's my recollection."

Clay asked all three if they had taken any notes when briefed about the Explorer Program, all said they had not taken notes.

Copyright 2018 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.