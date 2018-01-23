List narrows to 4 in Bullitt Co superintendent search

BULLITT COUNTY, KY (WAVE) - Four people have been named as finalists for the vacant Bullitt County Public Schools superintendent position.

The names were released Monday night. Finalists include BCPS assistant superintendent Becky Sexton, current Oldham County assistant superintendent Willie Foster, Matthew Shane Baker, Director of district-wide programs for Greenup County Schools and William Jesse Bacon, principal of Simons Middle School in Flemingsburg.

It's not clear when the official decision will be made, but the board could make a selection by February.

