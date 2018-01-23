Tuesday's Scores

By The Associated Press
|BOYS BASKETBALL
Adams Central 70, Eastbrook 67
Anderson 59, Indpls Brebeuf 52
Angola 36, Heritage 23
Argos 41, Clinton Christian 38
Barr-Reeve 55, Shoals 31
Bedford N. Lawrence 64, Jennings Co. 47
Bloomington Lighthouse 55, Horizon Christian 41
Blue River 78, Seton Catholic 62
Bronson, Mich. 61, Prairie Hts. 57
Brownstown 76, Austin 58
Cass 54, Pioneer 44
Castle 76, Ev. Mater Dei 42
Central Christian 94, Christel House Academy 53
Christian Academy 37, Union (Modoc) 36
Cloverdale 72, Cascade 42
Cornerstone Christian 68, Lakeland Christian 60
Covenant Christian (DeMotte) 75, Washington Twp. 64
Crete-Monee, Ill. 67, Michigan City Marquette 66
Eastside 44, Fremont 36
Edon, Ohio 64, Hamilton 48
Elkhart Christian 46, Triton 25
Ev. Central 59, Bloomington North 53
Ev. Memorial 85, Ev. Harrison 69
Frankton 91, Madison-Grant 52
Ft. Wayne Dwenger 73, Ft. Wayne Blackhawk 66, OT
Ft. Wayne Northrop 64, Ft. Wayne Canterbury 53
Ft. Wayne Smith Academy 74, Delaware Christian 71
Gary 21st Century 69, Kouts 54
Glenn 46, S. Bend Washington 42
Heritage Christian (Dyer) 43, Community Baptist 32
Indpls Irvington 72, Indiana Deaf 51
Indpls Pike 54, Zionsville 44
Jasper 67, Boonville 44
Lake Station 89, Hammond Science and Tech 34
LaVille 56, S. Bend St. Joseph's 38
Liberty Christian 69, Indiana Math and Science Academy 56
Manchester 57, Bellmont 39
Marion 96, Ft. Wayne Luers 73
Milan 52, E. Central 51
Mishawaka Marian 74, Bremen 42
Mississinewa 60, Blackford 54
Morristown 64, Rushville 55
N. Miami 68, S. Bend Career Academy 31
N. Posey 68, Tecumseh 57
New Haven 70, Ft. Wayne Concordia 60
Northridge 57, S. Bend Clay 46
Norwell 57, Northfield 48
Plainfield 74, Monrovia 43
Princeton 70, Gibson Southern 60
S. Newton 62, Gilman Iroquois West, Ill. 33
Salem 79, Scottsburg 66
Shenandoah 71, Cowan 40
Silver Creek 63, Providence 35
Southwood 81, Whitko 60
W. Lafayette 80, N. Montgomery 50
Wabash 59, Bluffton 57
Wawasee 45, Bethany Christian 34
Woodlan 63, Garrett 61
Yorktown 44, Winchester 42
|Carmi White County Tournament
Edwards County, Ill. 54, Mt. Vernon (Posey) 49
|GIRLS BASKETBALL
Adams Central 59, Blackford 13
Alexandria 57, Taylor 32
Avon 53, Cascade 49
Batesville 45, E. Central 37
Bloomfield 35, N. Daviess 23
Boonville 60, Ev. Reitz 53
Brown Co. 49, Southwestern (Shelby) 42
Carmel 71, Indpls Cathedral 54
Center Grove 77, Greenwood 42
Centerville 71, Union (Modoc) 10
Christel House Academy 35, Central Christian 14
Clay City 39, Northview 38
Cloverdale 39, Rockville 36
Concord 54, Prairie Hts. 26
Covington 58, Southmont 50, 2OT
Crawford Co. 58, Providence 35
Crothersville 59, New Washington 43
Danville 65, Indpls Brebeuf 20
Decatur Central 51, Guerin Catholic 34
DeKalb 51, Ft. Wayne Snider 40
Delphi 51, Tri-County 48
Dubois 50, Wood Memorial 34
Eastern (Pekin) 29, Paoli 22
Edgewood 51, Bloomington North 50, OT
Edon, Ohio 54, Hamilton 16
Elkhart Memorial 48, S. Bend Riley 41
Ev. Central 68, Mt. Carmel, Ill. 27
Ev. Memorial 71, Ev. Harrison 40
Franklin Co. 52, S. Dearborn 43
Frankton 69, Mississinewa 32
Ft. Wayne Canterbury 52, Heritage 37
Ft. Wayne Dwenger 53, Leo 43
Ft. Wayne Northrop 75, Columbia City 52
Ft. Wayne South 72, Huntington North 57
Garrett 30, Fremont 25
Hamilton Hts. 67, Frankfort 20
Henryville 54, Clarksville 33
Highland 45, Whiting 30
Horizon Christian 48, Bloomington Lighthouse 28
Indiana Deaf 84, Indpls Metro 23
Indpls Attucks 54, Indpls Manual 53, OT
Indpls Ben Davis 78, Franklin Central 45
Indpls Chatard 76, Indpls Tech 13
Indpls Lutheran 38, Speedway 34
Indpls Park Tudor 50, Indpls Broad Ripple 47
Indpls Pike 54, Hamilton Southeastern 47
Jac-Cen-Del 56, S. Ripley 50
Jasper 51, Princeton 43
Jay Co. 50, Richmond 42
Jeffersonville 55, Scottsburg 23
Jennings Co. 55, Floyd Central 50
Knox 53, W. Central 21
Kokomo 55, Muncie Central 44
Lafayette Harrison 49, Benton Central 45
Lafayette Jeff 73, Lafayette Catholic 62
Lake Station 49, LaCrosse 43
Lakewood Park 65, Ft. Wayne Wayne 33
Lapel 46, Wapahani 36
LaPorte 50, Mishawaka 44
Lawrence North 52, Fishers 41
Lebanon 58, Frontier 22
Linton 71, Sullivan 48
Loogootee 43, N. Knox 42
Marion 55, Bluffton 37
Martinsville 77, Franklin 40
McCutcheon 56, W. Lafayette 53
Michigan City 46, Crown Point 44
Milan 57, Oldenburg 51
Milford, Ill. 26, S. Newton 19
Mishawaka Marian 74, Bremen 30
Monroe Central 76, Delta 46
Mooresville 64, Terre Haute South 36
Morgan Twp. 58, Westville 47
N. Central (Farmersburg) 79, Eastern (Greene) 50
N. Decatur 39, Hauser 28
N. Harrison 51, Madison 30
N. Judson 67, Caston 26
N. Miami 57, Maconaquah 22
N. Putnam 41, Turkey Run 33
N. Vermillion 47, Crawfordsville 45
N. White 45, Carroll (Flora) 22
New Castle 86, Mt. Vernon (Fortville) 66
New Palestine 58, Lawrence Central 41
New Prairie 29, S. Bend Adams 25
NorthWood 78, Oregon-Davis 61
Norwell 59, Ft. Wayne Luers 46
Oak Hill 63, Eastern (Greentown) 23
Owen Valley 66, White River Valley 28
Plymouth 52, Culver Academy 30
Providence Cristo Rey 34, Indpls Northwest 29
Randolph Southern 48, Eastern Hancock 24
Rensselaer 73, Kankakee Valley 37
Rising Sun 43, Switzerland Co. 31
River Forest 60, Hammond Gavit 48
Riverton Parke 44, W. Vigo 18
Rock Creek Academy 52, Perry Central 48
Rossville 51, Sheridan 42
S. Bend Trinity 33, Elkhart Christian 19
S. Knox 71, Shoals 33
S. Vermillion 48, Fountain Central 45
Southport 51, Columbus East 47
Springs Valley 44, Tell City 28
Tecumseh 39, Pike Central 36
Tippecanoe Valley 46, Wawasee 33
Tri-West 59, Covenant Christian 45
Trinity Lutheran 66, Southwestern (Hanover) 57
Triton Central 69, Shelbyville 36
Twin Lakes 54, Logansport 49
Union City 66, Ansonia, Ohio 48
Union Co. 43, Cambridge City 22
Valparaiso 67, Calumet 33
Vincennes Rivet 63, Terre Haute North 36
W. Noble 45, E. Noble 39
W. Washington 75, Borden 28
Waldron 58, Edinburgh 45
Warren Central 98, Anderson 44
Washington 61, Mitchell 36
Washington Twp. 55, Calumet Christian 33
Wheeler 32, Hobart 31
Whiteland 62, Columbus North 56, OT
Winamac 68, Pioneer 39
Woodlan 46, Ft. Wayne Blackhawk 37
Yorktown 41, Greenfield 32
