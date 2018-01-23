Tuesday's Scores

By The Associated Press



BOYS BASKETBALL

Adams Central 70, Eastbrook 67

Anderson 59, Indpls Brebeuf 52

Angola 36, Heritage 23

Argos 41, Clinton Christian 38

Barr-Reeve 55, Shoals 31

Bedford N. Lawrence 64, Jennings Co. 47

Bloomington Lighthouse 55, Horizon Christian 41

Blue River 78, Seton Catholic 62

Bronson, Mich. 61, Prairie Hts. 57

Brownstown 76, Austin 58

Cass 54, Pioneer 44

Castle 76, Ev. Mater Dei 42

Central Christian 94, Christel House Academy 53

Christian Academy 37, Union (Modoc) 36

Cloverdale 72, Cascade 42

Cornerstone Christian 68, Lakeland Christian 60

Covenant Christian (DeMotte) 75, Washington Twp. 64

Crete-Monee, Ill. 67, Michigan City Marquette 66

Eastside 44, Fremont 36

Edon, Ohio 64, Hamilton 48

Elkhart Christian 46, Triton 25

Ev. Central 59, Bloomington North 53

Ev. Memorial 85, Ev. Harrison 69

Frankton 91, Madison-Grant 52

Ft. Wayne Dwenger 73, Ft. Wayne Blackhawk 66, OT

Ft. Wayne Northrop 64, Ft. Wayne Canterbury 53

Ft. Wayne Smith Academy 74, Delaware Christian 71

Gary 21st Century 69, Kouts 54

Glenn 46, S. Bend Washington 42

Heritage Christian (Dyer) 43, Community Baptist 32

Indpls Irvington 72, Indiana Deaf 51

Indpls Pike 54, Zionsville 44

Jasper 67, Boonville 44

Lake Station 89, Hammond Science and Tech 34

LaVille 56, S. Bend St. Joseph's 38

Liberty Christian 69, Indiana Math and Science Academy 56

Manchester 57, Bellmont 39

Marion 96, Ft. Wayne Luers 73

Milan 52, E. Central 51

Mishawaka Marian 74, Bremen 42

Mississinewa 60, Blackford 54

Morristown 64, Rushville 55

N. Miami 68, S. Bend Career Academy 31

N. Posey 68, Tecumseh 57

New Haven 70, Ft. Wayne Concordia 60

Northridge 57, S. Bend Clay 46

Norwell 57, Northfield 48

Plainfield 74, Monrovia 43

Princeton 70, Gibson Southern 60

S. Newton 62, Gilman Iroquois West, Ill. 33

Salem 79, Scottsburg 66

Shenandoah 71, Cowan 40

Silver Creek 63, Providence 35

Southwood 81, Whitko 60

W. Lafayette 80, N. Montgomery 50

Wabash 59, Bluffton 57

Wawasee 45, Bethany Christian 34

Woodlan 63, Garrett 61

Yorktown 44, Winchester 42

Carmi White County Tournament

Edwards County, Ill. 54, Mt. Vernon (Posey) 49

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Adams Central 59, Blackford 13

Alexandria 57, Taylor 32

Avon 53, Cascade 49

Batesville 45, E. Central 37

Bloomfield 35, N. Daviess 23

Boonville 60, Ev. Reitz 53

Brown Co. 49, Southwestern (Shelby) 42

Carmel 71, Indpls Cathedral 54

Center Grove 77, Greenwood 42

Centerville 71, Union (Modoc) 10

Christel House Academy 35, Central Christian 14

Clay City 39, Northview 38

Cloverdale 39, Rockville 36

Concord 54, Prairie Hts. 26

Covington 58, Southmont 50, 2OT

Crawford Co. 58, Providence 35

Crothersville 59, New Washington 43

Danville 65, Indpls Brebeuf 20

Decatur Central 51, Guerin Catholic 34

DeKalb 51, Ft. Wayne Snider 40

Delphi 51, Tri-County 48

Dubois 50, Wood Memorial 34

Eastern (Pekin) 29, Paoli 22

Edgewood 51, Bloomington North 50, OT

Edon, Ohio 54, Hamilton 16

Elkhart Memorial 48, S. Bend Riley 41

Ev. Central 68, Mt. Carmel, Ill. 27

Ev. Memorial 71, Ev. Harrison 40

Franklin Co. 52, S. Dearborn 43

Frankton 69, Mississinewa 32

Ft. Wayne Canterbury 52, Heritage 37

Ft. Wayne Dwenger 53, Leo 43

Ft. Wayne Northrop 75, Columbia City 52

Ft. Wayne South 72, Huntington North 57

Garrett 30, Fremont 25

Hamilton Hts. 67, Frankfort 20

Henryville 54, Clarksville 33

Highland 45, Whiting 30

Horizon Christian 48, Bloomington Lighthouse 28

Indiana Deaf 84, Indpls Metro 23

Indpls Attucks 54, Indpls Manual 53, OT

Indpls Ben Davis 78, Franklin Central 45

Indpls Chatard 76, Indpls Tech 13

Indpls Lutheran 38, Speedway 34

Indpls Park Tudor 50, Indpls Broad Ripple 47

Indpls Pike 54, Hamilton Southeastern 47

Jac-Cen-Del 56, S. Ripley 50

Jasper 51, Princeton 43

Jay Co. 50, Richmond 42

Jeffersonville 55, Scottsburg 23

Jennings Co. 55, Floyd Central 50

Knox 53, W. Central 21

Kokomo 55, Muncie Central 44

Lafayette Harrison 49, Benton Central 45

Lafayette Jeff 73, Lafayette Catholic 62

Lake Station 49, LaCrosse 43

Lakewood Park 65, Ft. Wayne Wayne 33

Lapel 46, Wapahani 36

LaPorte 50, Mishawaka 44

Lawrence North 52, Fishers 41

Lebanon 58, Frontier 22

Linton 71, Sullivan 48

Loogootee 43, N. Knox 42

Marion 55, Bluffton 37

Martinsville 77, Franklin 40

McCutcheon 56, W. Lafayette 53

Michigan City 46, Crown Point 44

Milan 57, Oldenburg 51

Milford, Ill. 26, S. Newton 19

Mishawaka Marian 74, Bremen 30

Monroe Central 76, Delta 46

Mooresville 64, Terre Haute South 36

Morgan Twp. 58, Westville 47

N. Central (Farmersburg) 79, Eastern (Greene) 50

N. Decatur 39, Hauser 28

N. Harrison 51, Madison 30

N. Judson 67, Caston 26

N. Miami 57, Maconaquah 22

N. Putnam 41, Turkey Run 33

N. Vermillion 47, Crawfordsville 45

N. White 45, Carroll (Flora) 22

New Castle 86, Mt. Vernon (Fortville) 66

New Palestine 58, Lawrence Central 41

New Prairie 29, S. Bend Adams 25

NorthWood 78, Oregon-Davis 61

Norwell 59, Ft. Wayne Luers 46

Oak Hill 63, Eastern (Greentown) 23

Owen Valley 66, White River Valley 28

Plymouth 52, Culver Academy 30

Providence Cristo Rey 34, Indpls Northwest 29

Randolph Southern 48, Eastern Hancock 24

Rensselaer 73, Kankakee Valley 37

Rising Sun 43, Switzerland Co. 31

River Forest 60, Hammond Gavit 48

Riverton Parke 44, W. Vigo 18

Rock Creek Academy 52, Perry Central 48

Rossville 51, Sheridan 42

S. Bend Trinity 33, Elkhart Christian 19

S. Knox 71, Shoals 33

S. Vermillion 48, Fountain Central 45

Southport 51, Columbus East 47

Springs Valley 44, Tell City 28

Tecumseh 39, Pike Central 36

Tippecanoe Valley 46, Wawasee 33

Tri-West 59, Covenant Christian 45

Trinity Lutheran 66, Southwestern (Hanover) 57

Triton Central 69, Shelbyville 36

Twin Lakes 54, Logansport 49

Union City 66, Ansonia, Ohio 48

Union Co. 43, Cambridge City 22

Valparaiso 67, Calumet 33

Vincennes Rivet 63, Terre Haute North 36

W. Noble 45, E. Noble 39

W. Washington 75, Borden 28

Waldron 58, Edinburgh 45

Warren Central 98, Anderson 44

Washington 61, Mitchell 36

Washington Twp. 55, Calumet Christian 33

Wheeler 32, Hobart 31

Whiteland 62, Columbus North 56, OT

Winamac 68, Pioneer 39

Woodlan 46, Ft. Wayne Blackhawk 37

Yorktown 41, Greenfield 32

