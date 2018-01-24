It's a bird! It's a plane! KFC box doubles as a drone

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - KFC's latest promotion is a chicken wing box that doubles as a drone.

Just punch out the parts of the limited edition box, follow instructions available online and then download a smartphone app to control your junk food-themed aircraft.

DOWNLOAD OUR APPS

+ News app: Apple | Android

+ Weather app: Apple | Android

But there is a catch. The chicken-box-drone is only available this Thursday and Friday - and it's only in India.

Copyright 2018 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.