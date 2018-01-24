Toys 'R' Us plans to close 2 WAVE Country stores

The announcement of the closures came after the company declared bankruptcy in September of 2017. (Source: Raycommedia)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) – Toys ‘R’ Us is planning to close as many as 182 stores and two WAVE Country locations are on the chopping block.

Toys ‘R’ Us located at 4900 Shelbyville Road in St. Matthews and Toys ‘R’ Us located at 1155 Buck Creek Road in the Outlet Shoppes of the Bluegrass are both slated to close in 2018.

DOWNLOAD OUR APPS

+ News app: Apple | Android

+ Weather app: Apple | Android

The announcement of the closures came after the company declared bankruptcy in September of 2017. Details about which locations would close were released Wednesday.

CEO Dave Brandon told CNN court approvals needed for the closures will begin in February and most of the closures will be completed by mid-April.

Copyright 2018 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.