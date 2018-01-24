January 24, 2018

Commonwealth Theatre Center
The Trojan Women
by Euripides, translated by Edith Hamilton, directed by Hallie Dizdarevic,
presented by Commonwealth Theatre Center with support from the Kentucky Foundation for Women
Commonwealth Theatre Company
1123 Payne Street
Thursday-Saturday, 7:30pm
February 1-3, 7:30pm
(there will be a pre-show presentation on Greek Theatre at 7pm on January 27)
January 27 and February 3, 2pm
$15 adults, $10 students/seniors | Matinees: $10 adults, $8 students/seniorsCommonwealthTheatre.org
(502) 589-0084
Kentuckiana Square Dance Association
General Butler Bash
General Butler State Resort Park, Carrollton
Friday and Saturday
Plus and Advance Square and Round Dance Weekend
(859) 333-9587
kentuckianasquaredance.com
Copyright 2018 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.