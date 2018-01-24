January 23, 2018

JCPS Superintendent Selection
Public input opportunities
Public meetings with finalists at 6pm
Thursday, Jan. 25
Central High School
1130 W. Chestnut St.
Monday, Jan. 29
Gheens Auditorium
4425 Preston Hwy. (adjacent to Louisville Male High School)
Tuesday, Jan. 30
Ballard High School
6000 Brownsboro Road
Thursday, Feb. 1
Pleasure Ridge Park High School
5901 Greenwood Road
Actors Theatre of Louisville
Lobster Feast 2018: Legendary Louisville
Downtown Marriott
280 West Jefferson Street
Saturday, January 27, 6pm
$300
6pm Doors open, Cocktails, Appetizers and Silent Auction
8pm Majestic Presentation of the Lobsters. Dinner is served
9pm Live Auction
10pm Dancing until midnight with music by Hay DJ
(502) 584-1265
all-you-can-eat lobster and locally-sourced dinner buffet, Old Forester cocktails and open bar, live and silent auctions
#KeepLobsterLocal
LobsterFeast.org
Opening Thursday at Actors Theatre of Louisville
The Magic Play
by Andrew Hinderaker
directed by Halena Kays
with magic created by Brett Schneider
Thursday- February 11
in the Pamela Brown Auditorium
Audience Advisory: 12 and up
ActorsTheatre.org
Copyright 2018 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.
725 S. Floyd Street
Louisville, KY 40203
(502) 585-2201
publicfile@wave3.com
(502) 561-4140EEO Report Closed Captioning
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.