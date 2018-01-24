January 23, 2018

JCPS Superintendent Selection

Public input opportunities

Public meetings with finalists at 6pm

Thursday, Jan. 25

Central High School

1130 W. Chestnut St.

Monday, Jan. 29

Gheens Auditorium

4425 Preston Hwy. (adjacent to Louisville Male High School)

Tuesday, Jan. 30

Ballard High School

6000 Brownsboro Road

Thursday, Feb. 1

Pleasure Ridge Park High School

5901 Greenwood Road

Actors Theatre of Louisville

Lobster Feast 2018: Legendary Louisville

Downtown Marriott

280 West Jefferson Street

Saturday, January 27, 6pm

$300

6pm Doors open, Cocktails, Appetizers and Silent Auction

8pm Majestic Presentation of the Lobsters. Dinner is served

9pm Live Auction

10pm Dancing until midnight with music by Hay DJ

(502) 584-1265

all-you-can-eat lobster and locally-sourced dinner buffet, Old Forester cocktails and open bar, live and silent auctions

#KeepLobsterLocal

LobsterFeast.org

Opening Thursday at Actors Theatre of Louisville

The Magic Play

by Andrew Hinderaker

directed by Halena Kays

with magic created by Brett Schneider

Thursday- February 11

in the Pamela Brown Auditorium

Audience Advisory: 12 and up

ActorsTheatre.org

