Man found dead at Floyd Co. home

The Floyd County sheriff says the victim was found outside the home. (Photo source: Doug Druschke, WAVE 3 News)

GEORGETOWN, IN (WAVE) - The Floyd County Sheriffs Office is investigating after a man was found dead outside a duplex in Georgetown.

Deputies were called to the 1700 block of Kepley Road around 6:15 a.m. Wednesday, according to Floyd County Sheriff Frank Loop. The victim, a 59-year-old man, was found dead in the driveway.

Detectives were seen carrying bags with evidence from one of the duplex units.

At the current time, the case is being called a death investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Floyd County Sheriff’s Officer at (812) 948-FCSD.

