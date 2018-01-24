UPDATE: Medical issues cause man's death outside Floyd Co. home

The Floyd County sheriff says the victim was found outside the home. (Photo source: Doug Druschke, WAVE 3 News)

GEORGETOWN, IN (WAVE) - The Floyd County Sheriffs Office said medical issues led to the death of a man found outside a duplex in Georgetown.

Deputies were called to the 1700 block of Kepley Road around 6:15 a.m. Wednesday, according to Floyd County Sheriff Frank Loop. The victim, Richard Saint Germain, 59, was found dead in the driveway.

Detectives were seen carrying bags with evidence from one of the duplex units.

An autopsy Wednesday afternoon confirmed that Germain suffered a medical condition that caused him to become disoriented, according to police. Officials said Germain went outside partially undressed and died of exposure.

Police have not released any further information.

