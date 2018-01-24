Taylor Co. man arrested, facing over a dozen child sexual exploitation charges

CAMPBELLSVILLE, KY (WAVE) - A Taylor County man is facing over a dozen child sex crime charges as a result of an undercover investigation by Kentucky State Police.

Police said the Internet Crimes Against Children investigation began when it was discovered that Christopher W. Phyfe, 43, was sharing images of child sexual exploitation online. That lead to the execution of a search warrant at Phyfe's Campbellsville, KY residence on January 23, 2018, according to KSP.

At the home, police seized equipment used to facilitate the crime. It was taken to KSP's forensic laboratory for examination.

Phyfe was arrested and charged with 20 counts of possession of matter portraying a sex performance by a minor and 20 counts of distribution of matter portraying a sexual performance by a minor, 1st offense.

He could face one to five years in prison for the felonies.

