Gun Runner the overwhelming favorite for $16 million Pegasus

HALLANDALE BEACH, Fla. (AP) - Gun Runner is the overwhelming 4-5 favorite for Saturday's $16 million Pegasus World Cup Invitational at Gulfstream Park.

Gun Runner drew the No. 10 post in the 12-horse field, and will be racing for the final time before retirement. He has won four consecutive starts, all of them Grade 1 events, and will almost certainly be picked as Horse of the Year when the Eclipse Awards are announced Thursday night.

Sharp Azteca is the second choice in the morning line, at 6-1. Collected and West Coast are both 8-1.

The winner on Saturday earns a $7 million share of the purse.

The field for the Pegasus, from the rail out: Singing Bullet, 30-1; West Coast, 8-1; Stellar Wind, 30-1; Sharp Azteca, 6-1; Collected, 8-1; Gunnevera, 15-1; Fear the Cowboy, 30-1; War Story, 25-1; Toast of New York, 20-1; Gun Runner, 4-5; Seeking the Soul, 25-1; Giant Expectations, 30-1.

