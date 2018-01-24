Proposed plan could move school for troubled youth

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) – A plan could move a Jefferson County Public School for troubled youth.



The district is considering moving Breckinridge Metropolitan High to the Camp Edwards Educational Complex on Hancock Street. The location is about a half mile from the current location on East Broadway.

Breckinridge Metropolitan High serves 162 students who have spent time in juvenile jail, have been expelled from other schools or have severe emotional behavior disorders.

DOWNLOAD OUR APPS

+ News app: Apple | Android

+ Weather app: Apple | Android

The proposed move is part of a facilities plan that would mean changes for eight schools.



Math teacher Kumar Rashad said he doesn't support the proposal.

“Moving us to this other neighborhood it really will increase violence and we can't have that with our population of students. We need to have space to move. People can't be compartmentalized and compressed,” Rashad said.



Under the plan, Liberty High and the Mary Ryan Academy would move into the current Breckinridge Metropolitan space on East Broadway.

Copyright 2018 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.