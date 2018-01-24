Hopkinsville student arrested for making terrorist threat on social media

According to police and school officials, a Hopkinsville Middle School student was arrested Wednesday for making a terroristic threat on social media.

The Christian Co. Public School System learned about the threat late Tuesday night and notified Hopkinsville Police.

According to officials, the threat was generic in nature and did not mention an actual weapon or other details.

However, The student was arrested and charged with second-degree terroristic threatening on Wednesday morning.

Heather Lancaster with Christian Co. Schools say the district is providing extra security at Hopkinsville Middle all day.

She says the district felt it was absolutely necessary to make students feel safe at their school after the devastating shooting at Marshall Co. High School yesterday.

The school will have their full-time school resource officer on campus all day, as well as additional security provided by Hopkinsville Police.

