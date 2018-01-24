Elton John's final tour will make Yum! Center stop in October

Part of Trump's tweet Wednesday afternoon read: "My thoughts and prayers are with Bailey Holt, Preston Cope, their families, and all of the wounded victims who are in recovery."More >>
Part of Trump's tweet Wednesday afternoon read: "My thoughts and prayers are with Bailey Holt, Preston Cope, their families, and all of the wounded victims who are in recovery."More >>
John will play at the Yum! Center on Oct. 23.More >>
John will play at the Yum! Center on Oct. 23.More >>
Franklin Circuit Judge Thomas Wingate on Tuesday dismissed a lawsuit by labor groups challenging the constitutionality of Kentucky's right-to-work law, passed in the opening days of the 2017 General Assembly.More >>
Franklin Circuit Judge Thomas Wingate on Tuesday dismissed a lawsuit by labor groups challenging the constitutionality of Kentucky's right-to-work law, passed in the opening days of the 2017 General Assembly.More >>
Deputies were called to the 1700 block of Kepley Road around 6:15 a.m. Wednesday, according to Floyd County Sheriff Frank Loop.More >>
Deputies were called to the 1700 block of Kepley Road around 6:15 a.m. Wednesday, according to Floyd County Sheriff Frank Loop.More >>
Flash Dads is a group of volunteers, including fathers, grandfathers, uncles, cousins, pastors or other men in the community, who greet students as they arrive at school.More >>
Flash Dads is a group of volunteers, including fathers, grandfathers, uncles, cousins, pastors or other men in the community, who greet students as they arrive at school.More >>