On Sale Now: Elton John's farewell tour makes Yum! Center stop in October

By John P. Wise, Director of Digital Media
Elton John (Source: David Shankbone/flickr)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Music legend Elton John will play at the KFC Yum! Center later this year, the downtown arena announced Wednesday.

John will play at the Yum! Center on Oct. 23.

The "Farewell Yellow Brick Road" tour will be his last one ever. Tickets went on sale at 10 a.m. Friday. Click here for details.

John is scheduled to begin the tour on Sept. 8 in Allentown, Pa. The 53-city tour will wrap up in Jacksonville, Fla., in March 2019.

John tweeted details last week about how to get tickets for all of his concerts:

