Henderson Co. students show support for victims in school shooting

Students in the Henderson County School district showed their support for Marshall County High School on Wednesday.

They wore blue and orange, which are Marshall County High School's colors, to show support and compassion.

It can be hard for students who live hours from this tragedy, to process what happened. That's why Henderson County Schools PIO Megan Mortis tells us their students are able to share their thoughts via social media so the Marshall community knows they care.

Students at Henderson and Webster County High Schools are also asked to wear blue and orange to Friday night's basketball game.

